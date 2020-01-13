Brit Awards: consulta a todos los nominados
Ya se conocen las bandas nominadas para los Brit Awards de 2020. La entrega de premios tendrá lugar en el O2 Arena de Londres el próximo 18 de febrero. Si en 2019 los grandes triunfadores fueron The 1975, entre los artistas destacados de esta edición, se encuentran nombres consagrados como Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, Lana del Rey, Foals o Bastille y nuevas sensaciones como FKA twigs y Charli XCX.
Estos son los nominados a los Brit Awards 2020:
Grupo del año
- Coldplay
- Foals
- Bring Me the Horizon
- D-Block Europe
- Bastille
Solista femenina
- Mabel
- Freya Ridings
- FKA twigs
- Charli XCX
- Mahalia
Solista masculino
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Stormzy
Nuevo artista
- Aitch
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Mabel
- Sam Fender
Canción
- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
- Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
- Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant
- Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
- AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
- Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
- Tom Walker – Just You and I
- Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With a Stranger
- Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Artista femenina internacional
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Lana Del Rey
- Lizzo
Artista masculino internacional
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Tyler, the Creator
- Dermot Kennedy
- Post Malone
Álbum del año
- Stormzy – Heavy Is the Head
- Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
- Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
- Dave – Psychodrama
- Harry Styles – Fine Line
Conoce todos los detalles de esta edición en su web oficial.
