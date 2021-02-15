Homenaje a Gang Of Four con Massive Attack, IDLES, Warpaint y más

Andy Gill, guitarrista y líder de los influyentes Gang Of Four, fallecía a los 64 años de edad hace un año.

Formada en Leeds en 1976, la banda pionera de post-punk lanzó el innovador álbum debut Entertainment! en 1979. El álbum generó dos de los sencillos más memorables de la época, “Damaged Goods” y “At Home Is A Tourist” y, junto con varios lanzamientos posteriores, influiría en una gran variedad de músicos y bandas, incluido REM., Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, INXS, Franz Ferdinand, Rage Against The Machine, Bloc Party y LCD Soundsystem.

El próximo mes de mayo Gill tendrá un homenaje que llevará por título The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four que contará con versiones de sus canciones a cargo de artistas como IDLES, Flea y John Frusciante de Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gary Numan, The Dandy Warhols,Warpaint, Helmet, La Roux, además de remezclas a cargo de artistas como 3D de Massive Attack, quien ha llevado a su terreno “Where The Nightingale Sings”.

Este será el contenido de The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four

CD1

Idles – Damaged Goods/ Tom Morello & Serj Tankian – Natural’s Not in It/ Helmet – In the Ditch/ 3D x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins – Where The Nightingale Sings/ Hotei – To Hell With Poverty Gary Numan – Love Like Anthrax/ Gail Ann Dorsey – We Live As We Dream Alone/ Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva – I Love A Man in a Uniform/ LoneLady – Not Great Men/ JJ Sterry – 5.45

CD2

La Roux – Damaged Goods/ Everything Everything – Natural’s Not in It/ Dado Villa-Lobos – Return The Gift/ The Dandy Warhols – What We All Want/ Warpaint – Paralysed Flea & John Frusciante – Not Great Men/ The Sounds – I Love a Man in a Uniform/ Hardcore Raver in Tears – Last Mile/ Killing Joke x Gang of Four – Forever Starts Now (Killing Joke Dub)/ Sekar Melati – Not Great Men (live version)