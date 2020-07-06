Lloyd Cole And The Commotions recopilan sus discos y caras B

Lloyd Cole & The Commotions, primera banda del músico escocés publicaron tres estupendos álbumes en apenas cuatro años, los recordados Rattlesnakes (1984), Easy Pieces (1985) y Mainstream (1987).

La banda de Glasgow dejó un legado de canciones mayúsculas que ayudaron a definir el jangle pop de su década; precuela del indie noventero, que ahora vuelve a reeditarse en un lujoso formato.

Su colección de discos, caras B, tomas alternativas, maquetas y rarezas Collected Recordings 1983-1989 vuelve a editarse (ya lo hizo en CD en 2005), ahora en vinilo, en una edición limitada que verá la luz el próximo 31 de julio.

Este será su contenido:

Lloyd Cole and the Commotions, Collected Recordings 1983-1989

LP 1: Rattlesnakes

1. Perfect Skin

2. Speedboat

3. Rattlesnakes

4. Down on Mission Street

5. Forest Fire

6. Charlotte Street

7. 2cv

8. Four Flights Up

9. Patience

10. Are You Ready to be Heartbroken?

LP 2: Easy Pieces

1. Rich

2. Why I Love Country Music

3. Pretty Gone

4. Grace

5. Cut Me Down

6. Brand New Friend

7. Lost Weekend

8. James

9. Minor Character

10. Perfect Blue

LP 3: Mainstream

1. My Bag

2. From The Hip

3. 29

4. Mainstream

5. Jennifer She Said

6. Mr. Malcontent

7. Sean Penn Blues

8. Big Snake

9. Hey Rusty

10. These Days

LP 4: B-Side, Remixes & Outtakes

1. The Sea and The Sand

2. You Will Never Be No Good

3. Andy’s Babies

4. Glory

5. Sweetness

6. Perfect Blue (Hardiman mix)

7. Jesus Said

8. Brand New Friend

9. From Grace

10. Her Last Fling

11. Big World

12. Nevers End

13. Mystery Train (Recorded live at The World, New York, 1986)

14. I Don’t Believe You or (Recorded live at The World, New York, 1986)

15. Love Your Wife

16. Lonely Mile

17. Please

18. My Bag (Dancing Mix)

LPs 5 & 6: Demo Recordings & Rarities

1. Down At The Mission

2. Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken?

3. Patience

4. Eat My Words

5. Forest Fire

6. Perfect Skin

7. Poons

8. Old Hats

9. You Win

10. Old Wants Never Gets

11. Another Dry Day

12. 29

13. Jennifer She Said

14. Hey Rusty

15. Everyone’s Complaining

16. Mr Malcontent

17. Jennifer She Said (Polished Rough Mix)

18. Hey Rusty