Este mes la revista UNCUT ha dedicado un amplio especial a los 200 mejores discos del rock gótico, un género que ya ha abordado en más ocasiones, como hace un par de veranos que dedicó un número al movimiento.

Y es que parece que el rock gótico continúa muy en boga, en vista de las continuas reivindicaciones a ese subgénero del post-punk y la new wave surgido entre 1978 y 1984 que terminó generando sus propias ramificaciones hacia lo gótico, industrial y muchos otros recovecos oscuros.

Ese movimiento con muchas denominaciones (rock gótico, dark, música siniestra, coldwave…) que siempre asociaremos a formaciones como Joy Division, Bauhaus, The Cure, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Sisters Of Mercy, The Birthday Parte, The Mission… y que incluyo tuvo un boom en nuestro país de la mano de Alaska y los Pegamoides, Parálisis Permanente, Gabinete Caligari, Décima Víctima, Los Monagillosh, Agrimensor K y demás. Ya saben que pueden sumergirse en los mejores discos del rock gótico buceando en esta lista y que tienen otros documentos de interés como ese Temporada de Brujas. El Libro del Rock Gótico de Cathi Unsworth (Contra) editado el año pasado.

El género como decimos está viviendo un nuevo apogeo de unos años a esta parte, nuevos artistas irrumpen en la oscuridad para mantener el legado, aunque lo más significativo lo asociaremos siempre a ese periodo comprendido entre 1978 y 1984, en el que se sitúan la mayoría de los discos que ha seleccionado UNCUT, aunque también hay viajes al pasado (los debuts de The Doors y The Velvet Underground) y al presente con The Horrors, Interpol, Anna von Hausswolff, Mogwai, Xiu Xiu o Zola Jesus. The Cure salen en portada, ya que ocho de los 200 discos son suyos.

Los 200 mejores discos del rock gótico (para UNCUT)

1. The Cure – Disintegration (1989)

2. The Sisters of Mercy – First and Last and Always (1985)

3. The Birthday Party – Prayers on Fire (1981)

4. Joy Division – Closer (1980)

5. Bauhaus – In the Flat Field (1980)

6. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Juju (1981)

7. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Tender Prey (1988)

8. The Cure – Pornography (1982)

9. Depeche Mode – Black Celebration (1986)

10. Iggy Pop – The Idiot (1977)

11. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Psychocandy (1985)

12. The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967)

13. The Sisters of Mercy – Floodland (1987)

14. Nico – The Marble Index (1968)

15. PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love (1995)

16. The Doors – The Doors (1967)

17. Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures (1979)

18. Swans – The Burning World (1989)

19. Cocteau Twins – Garlands (1982)

20. Ministry – Land of Rape and Honey (1988)

21. Echo & the Bunnymen – Porcupine (1983)

22. The Sisterhood – Gift (1986)

23. Bulgarian State Television Female Choir – Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares (1987)

24. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Kaleidoscope (1980)

25. This Mortal Coil – It’ll End in Tears (1984)

26. Various Artists – Batcave: Young Limbs and Numb Hymns (1983)

27. The Cure – Faith (1981)

28. Julee Cruise – Floating into the Night (1989)

29. The Cramps – Smell of Female (1983)

30. Xmal Deutschland – Tocsin (1982)

31. March Violets – Natural History (1984)

32. Interpol – Turn on the Bright Lights (2002)

33. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Your Funeral, My Trial (1986)

34. Matt Johnson – Burning Blue Soul (1986)

35. Killing Joke – Night Time (1985)

36. Sad Lovers and Giants – Epic Garden Music (1982)

37. Siouxsie and the Banshees – The Scream (1978)

38. The Psychedelic Furs – The Psychedelic Furs (1980)

39. Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hate Machine (1989)

40. Red Lorry Yellow Lorry – Talk About the Weather (1985)

41. Sex Gang Children – Song and Legend (1983)

42. Specimen – Batastrophe (1983)

43. Skeletal Family – Futile Combat (1985)

44. The Mission – God’s Own Medicine (1986)

45. Dead Can Dance – Dead Can Dance (1984)

46. Fields of the Nephilim – The Nephilim (1988)

47. The Birthday Party – Junkyard (1982)

48. All About Ever – All About Eve (1988)

49. The Damned – The Black Album (1980)

50. The Cult – Love (1985)

51. Alien Sex Fiend – Who’s Been Sleeping in My Brain (1983)

52. The Legendary Pink Dots – Curse (1983)

53. Einstruzende Neubauten – Kollaps (1981)

54. Clan of Xymox – Clan of Xymox (1985)

55. Danielle Dax – Jesus Egg That Wept (1984)

56. Coil – Horse Rotorvator (1986)

57. Current 93 – Imperium (1987)

58. Virgin Prunes – Heresie (1982)

59. Lords of the New Church – Lords of the New Church (1982)

60. The Cure – The Top (1984)

61. The Cure – Songs of a Lost World (2024)

62. Fields of the Nephilim – Dawnrazor (1987)

63. Flesh for Lulu – Big Fun City (1985)

64. Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (1981)

65. Love and Rockets – Express (1986)

66. Nitzer Ebb – That Total Age (1987)

67. The Rose of Avalanche – First Avalanche (1985)

68. Death Cult – Ghost Dance (1994)

69. Tubeway Army – Replicas (1979)

70. Tones of Tail – Pop (1984)

71. Virgin Prunes – …If I Die, I Die (1982)

72. The Chameleons – Script of the Bridge (1983)

73. The Bolshoi – Giants (1985)

74. In the Nursery – When Cherished Dreams Came True (1983)

75. Crime and the City Solution – Room of Lights (1986)

76. The Cure – Bloodflowers (2000)

77. Ghost Dance – Gathering Dust (1988)

78. Curve – Doppelgänger (1992)

79. Mazzy Star – She Hangs Brightly (1990)

80. Skinny Puppy – Remission (1984)

81. The Wake – Masked (1993)

82. Asylum Party – Borderline (1989)

83. Savage Republic – Ceremonial (1986)

84. The Creatures – Feast (1983)

85. Death in Vegas – The Contino Sessions (1999)

86. The Glove – Blue Sunshine (1983)

87. Death in June/Current 93 – 1988 (1990)

88. Gene Loves Jezebel – Promise (1983)

89. Jonathan Fire*Eater – Tremble Under Boom Lights (1986)

90. The Associates – Affectionate Punch (1979)

91. Marc and the Mambas – Torment and Toreros (1983)

92. Berlin – Pleasure Victim (1982)

93. Various Artists – Music from the Limited Event Series Twin Peaks (2017)

94. Christian Death – Only Theatre of Pain (1982)

95. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – From Her to Eternity (1984)

96. The Cure – Seventeen Seconds (1980)

97. Cocteau Twins – Head Over Heels (1983)

98. The Gun Club – The Las Vegas Story (1984)

99. Salvation – Clash of Dreams (2014)

100. Dead or Alive – Let Them Drag My Soul Away (2023)

101. Nico – Drama of Exile (1981)

102. Diamond Galás – You Must Be Certain of the Devil (1988)

103. Front 242 – Geography (1982)

104. Danse Society – Heaven Is Waiting (1984)

105. The Cult – Dreamtime (1984)

106. New Order – Movement (1981)

107. Dali’s Car – The Waking Hour (1984)

108. Lemon Kittens – We Buy a Hammer for Daddy (1980)

109. Samhain – Samhain III: November-Coming-Fire (1986)

110. Miranda Sex Garden – Suspiria (1993)

111. Bauhaus – Mask (1981)

112. Modern English – Mesh & Lace (1981)

113. Peter Murphy – Love Hysteria (1988)

114. Presence – Inside (1992)

115. Theatre of Hate – Westworld (1982)

116. James Ray’s Gangwar – Dios Está De Nuestro Lado (1992)

117. Love and Rockets – Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven (1985)

118. Soft Cell – The Art of Falling Apart (1983)

119. Wasted Youth – Wild and Wandering (1981)

120. Skin – Blood, Women, Roses (1987)

121. The Birthday Party – Hee-Haw (1989)

122. Mogwai – The Hawk is Howling (2008)

123. Nick Cave – Kicking Against the Pricks (1986)

124. The Cure – The Head on the Door (1985)

125. Bauhaus – The Sky’s Gone Out (1982)

126. Depeche Mode – Violator (1990)

127. Kali Malone – The Sacrificial Code (2019)

128. Xeno & Oaklander – Sentinelle (2009)

129. Zola Jesus – The Spoils (2009)

130. Bone Orchard – Stuffed to the Gills (1983)

131. Schleimer K – Schleimer K (1981)

132. Inca Babies – Rumble (1985)

133. Anna von Hausswolff – Dead Magic (2018)

134. Marilyn Manson – Mechanical Animals (1998)

135. Dean Hurley – Concrete Feather (2021)

136. Breathless – The Glass Bead Game (1986)

137. Fields of the Nephilim – Elizium (1990)

138. PJ Harvey – Is This Desire? (1998)

139. The Legendary Pink Dots – The Golden Age (1988)

140. Nico – The End (1974)

141. Echo & the Bunnymen – Ocean Rain (1984)

142. The Stranglers – The Gospel According to the Meninblack (1981)

143. Mass – Labour of Love (1981)

144. Front 242 – Front by Front (1988)

145. Into a Circle – Assassins (1988)

146. The Essence – A Monument of Trust (1987)

147. Danielle Dax – Blast the Human Flower (1990)

148. Cranes – Self-Non-Self (1989)

149. Xymox – Twist of Shadows (1989)

150. Heavenly Bodies – Celestial (1988)

151. Love Spirals Downwards – Flux (1998)

152. Eyeless in Gaza – Photographs as Memories (1981)

153. 45 Grave – Sleep in Safety (1983)

154. Zero LeCrêche – Last Year’s Wife (2008)

155. Depeche Mode – Momento Mori (2023)

156. Cranes – Wings of Joy (1991)

157. Salem – King Night (2010)

158. Red Temple Spirits – Dancing to Restore an Eclipsed Moon (1988)

159. This Mortal Coil – Blood (1991)

160. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – The Firstborn Is Dead (1985)

161. The Damned – Phantasmagoria (1985)

162. Xiu Xiu – Knife Play (2002)

163. Jarboe – Thirteen Masks (1991)

164. Cindytalk – Camouflage Heart (1984)

165. London After Midnight – Psycho Magnet (1996)

166. Switchblade Symphony – Bread and Jam for Frances (1997)

167. Rowland S Howard/Lydia Lunch – Shotgun Wedding (1991)

168. Chelsea Wolfe – Hiss Spun (2017)

169. Black Tape for a Blue Girl – The Rope (1986)

170. Flesh for Lulu – Flesh for Lulu (1984)

171. Klaus Nomi – Za Bakdaz: The Unfinished Opera (2007)

172. Therion – Gothic Kabbala (2007)

173. Diamond Galás – Saint of the Pit (1986)

174. Mortemia – Misere Mortem (2010)

175. Rosetta Stone – An Eye for the Main Chance (1991)

176. Rubella Ballet – At Last, It’s Playtime (1985)

177. Corpus Delecti – Sylphes (1994)

178. Front 242 – No Comment (1984)

179. Jarboe – Sacrificial Cake (1995)

180. Corpses as Bedmates – Venus Handcuffs (1986)

181. Princess Tinymeat – Herstory (1987)

182. Clan of Xymox – Medusa (1986)

183. Tuxedomoon – Desire (1981)

184. HTRK – Marry Me Tonight (2009)

185. Kas Product – Try Out (1982)

186. Lives of Angels – Elevator to Eden (1983)

187. Ilitch – 10 Suicides (1980)

188. The Horrors – Strange House (2007)

189. Of a Mesh – Of a Mesh (1986)

190. Elysion – Silent Scream (2009)

191. Eyeless in Gaza – Drumming the Beating Heart (1982)

192. Sorrow – Under the Yew Possessed (1993)

193. Anne Clark – The Sitting Room (1982)

194. Diamond Galás – The Litanies of Satan (1982)

195. Sort Sol – Dagger & Guitar (1983)

196. Last Few Days – Pure Spirit and Saliva Live (1986)

197. Hunting Lodge – Nomad Souls (1984)

198. Phaidia – In the Dark (1985)

199. Fra Lippo Lippi – In Silence (1981)

200. Kirlian Camera – Kirlian Camera (1981)

Recuerda nuestro especial música siniestra