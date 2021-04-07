El Telescopio 643, ESPECIAL (UNCUT) AMBIENT AMERICANA, y Line Explorations, Stereolab…
ESPECIAL AMBIENT AMERICANA (CD UNCUT):
Repaso al informe y disco publicados este mes con SUSS, William Tyler, Mary Lattimore, North Americans, Marielle V Jakobsons, Barry Walker Jr., Field Works, Mike Cooper, Dean McPhee, Chuck Johnson.
Disco de la semana: Line Explorations (Asher Levitas & Hannah Archambault), “Nous N’étions Jamais Vraiment”
Novedades: Frits Wentink & Erik Madigan Heck, The Soft Pink Truth, Yu Su, Gardens Of God (Vaarwell), Stereolab, Mia Doi Todd & Fabiano do Nascimento, y Alex Albretch