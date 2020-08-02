Billie Eilish y The Weeknd entre los más nominados a los MTV #VMAs 2020
MTV ha revelado los nominados a los premios MTV #VMAs 2020 que se celebrarán la madrugada del domingo 30 al lunes 31 de agosto en el Barclays Center en Nueva York. MTV España los emitirá en directo y en exclusiva esa misma madrugada a las 02:00h, con Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish y The Weeknd liderando las nominaciones, y todos ellos compitiendo por hacerse con el premio a “Video del año”.
Así, desde hoy y hasta el domingo 23 de agosto, los fans pueden votar a sus artistas favoritos entre las 15 categorías sin distinción por género de los MTV #VMAs 2020 y que incluyen el “Vídeo del año”, “Artista del año”, “Mejor actuación en cuarentena” y muchos más visitando la web http://www.mtv.com/vma/vote/. La opción para votar al “Mejor artista revelación” permanecerá abierta hasta el mismo momento de la emisión de los VMA, el domingo 31 de agosto de 2020.
Como novedad, este año las nominaciones a “Artista del año”, “Video del año”, “Canción del año”, “Mejor colaboración” y “Artista revelación” se han anunciado a través de notas de voz de Twitter, y se han introducido dos categorías totalmente nuevas: “Mejor actuación en cuarentena”y “Mejor vídeo musical desde casa”.
“Estamos emocionados por desvelar por fin la increíble lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs que han dado forma al panorama musical único de este año, y ofrecer a todos los fans un espectáculo que celebrará la fuerza tan poderosa y unificadora de la música”, ha afirmado Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.
Este año, la gran celebración de los video musicales regresa para rendir homenaje a la fuerza, el espíritu y la increíble capacidad de recuperación de icónica ciudad de Nueva York y de todos sus ciudadanos. Algunas de las localizaciones más emblemáticas de los distritos de Brooklyn, el Bronx, Staten Island, Queens y Manhattan serán los escenarios de actuaciones épicas, para que todos los fans disfruten de una de las ediciones más especiales de los MTV VMAs.
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records Freebandz
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline/Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO/Republic Records
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – RCA Records
YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
MEJOR VÍDEO POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
MEJOR VÍDEO HIP HOP
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
MEJOR VÍDEO R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
MEJOR VÍDEO K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
MEJOR VÍDEO LATINO
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que? Pena” – Sony Music Latin
MEJOR VÍDEO ROCK
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
MEJOR VÍDEO ALTERNATIVO
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MEJOR VÍDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
MEJOR VÍDEO MUSICAL DESDE CASA
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Dirigido por Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Dirigido por Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Dirigido por Nabil
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Dirigido por Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Dirigido por Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Dirigido por Anton Tammi
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALI?A – “A Pale?” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colome? Nogu ?
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Fotografía por Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Fotografía por Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Fotografía por Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Fotografía por Scott Cunningham
Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Fotografía por Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Fotografía por Starr Whitesides
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar