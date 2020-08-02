Billie Eilish y The Weeknd entre los más nominados a los MTV #VMAs 2020

MTV ha revelado los nominados a los premios MTV #VMAs 2020 que se celebrarán la madrugada del domingo 30 al lunes 31 de agosto en el Barclays Center en Nueva York. MTV España los emitirá en directo y en exclusiva esa misma madrugada a las 02:00h, con Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish y The Weeknd liderando las nominaciones, y todos ellos compitiendo por hacerse con el premio a “Video del año”.

Así, desde hoy y hasta el domingo 23 de agosto, los fans pueden votar a sus artistas favoritos entre las 15 categorías sin distinción por género de los MTV #VMAs 2020 y que incluyen el “Vídeo del año”, “Artista del año”, “Mejor actuación en cuarentena” y muchos más visitando la web http://www.mtv.com/vma/vote/. La opción para votar al “Mejor artista revelación” permanecerá abierta hasta el mismo momento de la emisión de los VMA, el domingo 31 de agosto de 2020.

Como novedad, este año las nominaciones a “Artista del año”, “Video del año”, “Canción del año”, “Mejor colaboración” y “Artista revelación” se han anunciado a través de notas de voz de Twitter, y se han introducido dos categorías totalmente nuevas: “Mejor actuación en cuarentena”y “Mejor vídeo musical desde casa”.

“Estamos emocionados por desvelar por fin la increíble lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs que han dado forma al panorama musical único de este año, y ofrecer a todos los fans un espectáculo que celebrará la fuerza tan poderosa y unificadora de la música”, ha afirmado Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.

Este año, la gran celebración de los video musicales regresa para rendir homenaje a la fuerza, el espíritu y la increíble capacidad de recuperación de icónica ciudad de Nueva York y de todos sus ciudadanos. Algunas de las localizaciones más emblemáticas de los distritos de Brooklyn, el Bronx, Staten Island, Queens y Manhattan serán los escenarios de actuaciones épicas, para que todos los fans disfruten de una de las ediciones más especiales de los MTV VMAs.

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records Freebandz

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline/Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO/Republic Records

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

MEJOR VÍDEO POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

MEJOR VÍDEO HIP HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

MEJOR VÍDEO R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

MEJOR VÍDEO K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

MEJOR VÍDEO LATINO

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que? Pena” – Sony Music Latin

MEJOR VÍDEO ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

MEJOR VÍDEO ALTERNATIVO

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

MEJOR VÍDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

MEJOR VÍDEO MUSICAL DESDE CASA

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Dirigido por Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Dirigido por Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Dirigido por Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Dirigido por Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Dirigido por Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Dirigido por Anton Tammi

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALI?A – “A Pale?” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colome? Nogu ?

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Fotografía por Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Fotografía por Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Fotografía por Christopher Probst

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Fotografía por Scott Cunningham

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Fotografía por Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Fotografía por Starr Whitesides

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar