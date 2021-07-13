lcd soundsystem
LCD Soundsystem reeditan su histórico show en el Madison Square Garden

Se cumplen 10 años desde que LCD Soundsystem editaran su histórico concierto en el Madison Square Garden neoyorquino. Un recordado show de casi cuatro horas que volverá a estar disponible en su edición original de 5 LPs y en una nueva edición de 3 CDs.

The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden, fue el último concierto ofrecido la banda de James Murphy antes de separarse (aunque en 2015 resucitaron y mantienen su actividad hasta nuestros días).

Murphy contó con la colaboración de varios invitados entre los que se encontraban Win Butler y Regine Chassagne de Arcade Fire, Reggie Watts, Juan MacLean, Shit Robot, Planningtorock y Shannon Funchess de Light Asylum.

The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden

CD1
Dance Yrself Clean
Drunk Girls
I Can Change
Time To Get Away
Get Innocuous!
Daft Punk Is Playing At My House
Too Much Love
All My Friends
Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise

CD2
45:33 Intro
You Can’t Hide (Shame On You)
Sound Of Silver
Out In Space
Ships Talking
Freak Out/Starry Eyes
Us V Them
North American Scum
Bye Bye Bayou

CD3
You Wanted A Hit
Tribulations
Movement
Yeah
Someone Great
Losing My Edge
Home
All I Want
Jump Into The Fire
New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down

Escucha “Losing My Edge” de LCD Soundsystem

Un comentario sobre “LCD Soundsystem reeditan su histórico show en el Madison Square Garden

  • Anónimo
    el 13 Julio, 2021 a las 10:23 am
    Sublime. A ver si sacan algo nuevo después de American Dream que también fue muy buen disco

