LCD Soundsystem reeditan su histórico show en el Madison Square Garden

Se cumplen 10 años desde que LCD Soundsystem editaran su histórico concierto en el Madison Square Garden neoyorquino. Un recordado show de casi cuatro horas que volverá a estar disponible en su edición original de 5 LPs y en una nueva edición de 3 CDs.

The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden, fue el último concierto ofrecido la banda de James Murphy antes de separarse (aunque en 2015 resucitaron y mantienen su actividad hasta nuestros días).

Murphy contó con la colaboración de varios invitados entre los que se encontraban Win Butler y Regine Chassagne de Arcade Fire, Reggie Watts, Juan MacLean, Shit Robot, Planningtorock y Shannon Funchess de Light Asylum.

The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden

CD1

Dance Yrself Clean

Drunk Girls

I Can Change

Time To Get Away

Get Innocuous!

Daft Punk Is Playing At My House

Too Much Love

All My Friends

Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise

CD2

45:33 Intro

You Can’t Hide (Shame On You)

Sound Of Silver

Out In Space

Ships Talking

Freak Out/Starry Eyes

Us V Them

North American Scum

Bye Bye Bayou

CD3

You Wanted A Hit

Tribulations

Movement

Yeah

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Home

All I Want

Jump Into The Fire

New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down

Escucha “Losing My Edge” de LCD Soundsystem