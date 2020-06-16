New Order, Moby, Anna Calvi y más, en un disco contra el Alzheimer
Este viernes se publica en formato digital un recopilatorio solidario auspiciado por Mon Amie Records, que estará disponible hasta el próximo 1 de octubre. The Longest Day – A Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association nace para recaudar fondos para una fundación que se enfoca en el tratamiento y el estudio de personas con Aizheimer.
La recopilación contiene las siguientes canciones:
Anna Calvi – Adélaïde
Rituals of Mine – The Only Way Out Is Through
Daniel Avery – JXJ
Cold Specks – Turn To Stone
TR/ST – Destroyer
Shadowparty – Marigold
Beach Slang – Under the Milky Way
New Order – Nothing But A Fool (Extended Mix 2)
HAAi – Drumting
J. Laser – Dreamphone
Sad13 – Who Goes There
Algiers – There Is No Year (Remix)
Astronauts, Etc. – The Border
Wolfmanhattan Project – Friday the 13th
Hayden Thorpe & Jon Hopkins – Goodbye Horses
Moby – In Between Violence
Rhys Chatham – For Bob – In Memory (2014) for Flute Orchestra