New Order, Moby, Anna Calvi y más, en un disco contra el Alzheimer

Este viernes se publica en formato digital un recopilatorio solidario auspiciado por Mon Amie Records, que estará disponible hasta el próximo 1 de octubre. The Longest Day – A Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association nace para recaudar fondos para una fundación que se enfoca en el tratamiento y el estudio de personas con Aizheimer.

La recopilación contiene las siguientes canciones:

Anna Calvi – Adélaïde

Rituals of Mine – The Only Way Out Is Through

Daniel Avery – JXJ

Cold Specks – Turn To Stone

TR/ST – Destroyer

Shadowparty – Marigold

Beach Slang – Under the Milky Way

New Order – Nothing But A Fool (Extended Mix 2)

HAAi – Drumting

J. Laser – Dreamphone

Sad13 – Who Goes There

Algiers – There Is No Year (Remix)

Astronauts, Etc. – The Border

Wolfmanhattan Project – Friday the 13th

Hayden Thorpe & Jon Hopkins – Goodbye Horses

Moby – In Between Violence

Rhys Chatham – For Bob – In Memory (2014) for Flute Orchestra