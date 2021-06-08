Noel Gallagher estrena ‘Flying The The Ground’

Noel Gallagher presenta otra de las canciones que formarán parte de su recopilatorio. “Flying The The Ground” es una de las dos nuevas pistas que aparecerán en su grandes éxitos junto a su banda High Flying Birds, Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), que llega el viernes a través de Sour Mash Records.

El guitarrista de Oasis, que mantiene la intención de mantenerse lo más alejado posible de su hermano, repasará sus 10 años como solista en un trabajo doble que incluye los siguientes temas.

Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)

Disc 1:

01 Everybody’s on the Run

02 The Death of You and Me

03 AKA … What a Life!

04 If I Had a Gun …

05 In the Heat of the Moment

06 Riverman

07 Lock All the Doors

08 The Dying of the Light

09 Ballad of the Mighty I

10 We’re on Our Way Now

Disc 2:

01 Black Star Dancing

02 Holy Mountain (Remastered)

03 A Dream Is All I Need to Get By

04 This Is the Place

05 It’s a Beautiful World

06 Blue Moon Rising

07 Dead in the Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

08 Flying on the Ground

Bonus Disc:

01 It’s a Beautiful World (Instrumental)

02 If I Had a Gun … (Acoustic Version)

03 Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

04 Black Star Dancing (12? Mix Instrumental)

05 The Man Who Built the Moon (Acoustic Version)

06 International Magic (Demo)

07 Blue Moon Rising (Sons of the Desert Remix)

08 The Dying of the Light (Acoustic Version)

09 This Is the Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10 This Is the Place (Instrumental)

11 Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12 Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

Según el propio Noel Gallagher, la canción “Flying The The Ground” es como “Si Burt Bacharach escribiera para la Motown, así es como sonaría”.

Escucha ‘Flying The The Ground’ de Noel Gallagher