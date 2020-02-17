‘Without You I’m Nothing’ de Placebo en Bienvenido a los 90
Hoy en Bienvenido a los 90 tocaba hablar de Placebo en el programa…y lo hacemos con mi disco favorito Without You I’m Nothing lanzado en 1998.Una obra que lo tiene todo, poder, rabia, melancolía, ira, tristeza, subidones y Bowie en la sombra.
Suenan:
01. Nancy Boy
02. You Don’t Care About Us (Radio 3, Nov. 1998)
03. 20th Century Boy (Velvet Goldmine)
04. Pure Morning
05. Without You I’m Nothing ft. David Bowie
06. Every You Every Me
07. Brick Shithouse
08. Scared Of Girls
09. Taste in Men