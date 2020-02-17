‘Without You I’m Nothing’ de Placebo en Bienvenido a los 90

Hoy en Bienvenido a los 90 tocaba hablar de Placebo en el programa…y lo hacemos con mi disco favorito Without You I’m Nothing lanzado en 1998.Una obra que lo tiene todo, poder, rabia, melancolía, ira, tristeza, subidones y Bowie en la sombra.

Suenan:

01. Nancy Boy

02. You Don’t Care About Us (Radio 3, Nov. 1998)

03. 20th Century Boy (Velvet Goldmine)

04. Pure Morning

05. Without You I’m Nothing ft. David Bowie

06. Every You Every Me

07. Brick Shithouse

08. Scared Of Girls

09. Taste in Men