Homenaje a los 25 años del ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ en Bienvenido a los 90

La última GRAN emisión del año de Bienvenido a los 90 se la queremos dedicar a los 25 años que cumple ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ uno de los mejores trabajos de The Smashing Pumpkins.

Un proyecto ideado con la ayuda de LaRubiaProducciones, Furinyaki Records Studio (Mastering), Oscar Ordoñez y Esther Primola (Diseño e ilustración)

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Woman:

01. Hermana Furia – mellon collie and the infinite sadness

02. Cristina Partner and the Furinyakers – jellybelly

03. Ava Adore – zero

04. Ana Manzana and Buenavida Half Sextet – bullets with butterfly wings

05. Slowflames – to forgive

06. Lemur – an ode to no one

07. Rosy Finch + Monty Peiró – love

08. Test Rochard – galapogos

09. Marina Melo – muzzle

10. Musk – where boys fear to tread

11. Bala – bodies

12. Pan – 1979

13. Your Grace – tales of a scorched earth

14. Susie Vicha – stumbleine

15. Vanity Rose – x.y.u.

16. Teresa Martínez (Pan) – jupiter’s lament