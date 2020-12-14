Homenaje a los 25 años del ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ en Bienvenido a los 90
La última GRAN emisión del año de Bienvenido a los 90 se la queremos dedicar a los 25 años que cumple ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ uno de los mejores trabajos de The Smashing Pumpkins.
Un proyecto ideado con la ayuda de LaRubiaProducciones, Furinyaki Records Studio (Mastering), Oscar Ordoñez y Esther Primola (Diseño e ilustración)
Mellon Collie and the Infinite Woman:
01. Hermana Furia – mellon collie and the infinite sadness
02. Cristina Partner and the Furinyakers – jellybelly
03. Ava Adore – zero
04. Ana Manzana and Buenavida Half Sextet – bullets with butterfly wings
05. Slowflames – to forgive
06. Lemur – an ode to no one
07. Rosy Finch + Monty Peiró – love
08. Test Rochard – galapogos
09. Marina Melo – muzzle
10. Musk – where boys fear to tread
11. Bala – bodies
12. Pan – 1979
13. Your Grace – tales of a scorched earth
14. Susie Vicha – stumbleine
15. Vanity Rose – x.y.u.
16. Teresa Martínez (Pan) – jupiter’s lament
