Matt Cameron, de San Diego a Seattle (Cap.2) en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

Seguimos investigando en la carrera de Matt Cameron tras la disolución de Soundgarden. Se abre un periodo muy interesante que acaba cuando finalmente ocupa el sitio que Jack Irons dejó en Pearl Jam.

También participa Héctor de la banda LOIROS, quien nos cuenta su conversación con el músico.

Suenan:

01. Queens of the Stone Age – Born to Hula

02. Stegosaurus – Not Defeat Myself

03. The Smashing Pumpkins – For Martha

04. Pearl Jam – Go

05. Chris Cornell – Disappearing One

06. Pearl Jam – Sleight of Hand

07. Tony Iommi – Flame On

08. Our Lady Peace – Are You Sad

09. Geddy Lee – My Favorite Headache

10. Nickelback – Hero

11. The Walkabouts – Mary Edwards

12. Burden Brothers – Walk Away

13. Pearl Jam – You Are

14. Weiss | Cameron | Hill – Drumgasm

15. Peter Frampton – Black Hole Sun

16. Soundgarden – By Crooked Steps

17. The Bergevin Brothers – Fired Up Reprise

18. Matt Cameron – Pilot on Fire

19. Ten Commandos – Sporthalle

20. Temple Of The Dog – Call Me a Dog (Sonic Evolution)

21. Soundgarden – Like Suicide (New York 2014)

22. Matt Cameron – Time Can’t Wait

23. Nighttime Boogie Association – The Path We’re On

24. Melvins – Spoonman

25. Taylor Momsen – Halfway There (Soundgarden)

26. The Pretty Reckless – Only Love Can Save Me Now

27. HIFIKLUB – Rupture

28. The Viennas – Blackout Blinds