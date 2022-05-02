Matt Cameron, de San Diego a Seattle (Cap.2) en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’
Seguimos investigando en la carrera de Matt Cameron tras la disolución de Soundgarden. Se abre un periodo muy interesante que acaba cuando finalmente ocupa el sitio que Jack Irons dejó en Pearl Jam.
También participa Héctor de la banda LOIROS, quien nos cuenta su conversación con el músico.
Suenan:
01. Queens of the Stone Age – Born to Hula
02. Stegosaurus – Not Defeat Myself
03. The Smashing Pumpkins – For Martha
04. Pearl Jam – Go
05. Chris Cornell – Disappearing One
06. Pearl Jam – Sleight of Hand
07. Tony Iommi – Flame On
08. Our Lady Peace – Are You Sad
09. Geddy Lee – My Favorite Headache
10. Nickelback – Hero
11. The Walkabouts – Mary Edwards
12. Burden Brothers – Walk Away
13. Pearl Jam – You Are
14. Weiss | Cameron | Hill – Drumgasm
15. Peter Frampton – Black Hole Sun
16. Soundgarden – By Crooked Steps
17. The Bergevin Brothers – Fired Up Reprise
18. Matt Cameron – Pilot on Fire
19. Ten Commandos – Sporthalle
20. Temple Of The Dog – Call Me a Dog (Sonic Evolution)
21. Soundgarden – Like Suicide (New York 2014)
22. Matt Cameron – Time Can’t Wait
23. Nighttime Boogie Association – The Path We’re On
24. Melvins – Spoonman
25. Taylor Momsen – Halfway There (Soundgarden)
26. The Pretty Reckless – Only Love Can Save Me Now
27. HIFIKLUB – Rupture
28. The Viennas – Blackout Blinds