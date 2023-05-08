Lo último:

Novedades: The Heavy, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Brad, Garbage… en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

Redacción MZK 0 comentarios ,

Llega una emisión cargada de novedades con algunos nombres poco conocidos que te sorprenderán…

Suenan:
01. The Heavy – Hurricane Coming (AMEN)
02. Metallica – You Must Burn! (72 Seasons)
03. Foo Fighters – Rescued (But Here We Are)
04. Chris Shiflett – Dead And Gone
05. Paramore – This Is Why (This Is Why)
06. Isaak – Hey (Hey)
07. Kant – When The Strangers Come To Town I (When The Strangers Come To Town)
08. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies (Council Skies)
09. Peuk – If So (Escape Somehow)
10. Garbage – Cities in Dust (Witness To Your Love)
11. Skating Polly – Hickey King (Chaos County Line)
12. Louise Post – Guilty (Sleepwalker)
13. Brad – In The Moment That You’re Born
14. Pearl Jam – Do The Evolution (Give Way)
15. The Champs – Ali Baba (Little Plain Gold Ring)
16. Your Own Film – Valuables (Oblivion)
17. Látigo Mantra – Aprende a Caer (Fisura)

