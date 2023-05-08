Novedades: The Heavy, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Brad, Garbage… en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

Llega una emisión cargada de novedades con algunos nombres poco conocidos que te sorprenderán…

Suenan:

01. The Heavy – Hurricane Coming (AMEN)

02. Metallica – You Must Burn! (72 Seasons)

03. Foo Fighters – Rescued (But Here We Are)

04. Chris Shiflett – Dead And Gone

05. Paramore – This Is Why (This Is Why)

06. Isaak – Hey (Hey)

07. Kant – When The Strangers Come To Town I (When The Strangers Come To Town)

08. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies (Council Skies)

09. Peuk – If So (Escape Somehow)

10. Garbage – Cities in Dust (Witness To Your Love)

11. Skating Polly – Hickey King (Chaos County Line)

12. Louise Post – Guilty (Sleepwalker)

13. Brad – In The Moment That You’re Born

14. Pearl Jam – Do The Evolution (Give Way)

15. The Champs – Ali Baba (Little Plain Gold Ring)

16. Your Own Film – Valuables (Oblivion)

17. Látigo Mantra – Aprende a Caer (Fisura)