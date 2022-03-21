Recordando el legado de Andy Yorke: Unbelievable Truth en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’
El apellido Yorke en los años 90 pesaba demasiado, tal vez por eso no mucha gente conoce a Andy Yorke y su banda Unbelievable Truth.
Hoy les rescatamos del olvido.
Suenan:
01. Stone (1997 – Stone EP)
02. Building (Shifty Disco Single)
03. Solved (1998 – Almost Here)
04. Dune Sea (BBC Live – Evening Session)
05. Circle (1998 – Settle Down/Dune Sea EP)
06. Agony (2000 – Sorrythankyou)
07. Live Without This (2001 – Misc. Music)
08. All For The Best – Thom Yorke feat. Andy Yorke (2009 – CIAO MY SHINING STAR)
09. Andy Yorke – One In A Million (2008 – Simple)
10. Finest Little Space (1998 – Almost Here)