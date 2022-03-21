Recordando el legado de Andy Yorke: Unbelievable Truth en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

El apellido Yorke en los años 90 pesaba demasiado, tal vez por eso no mucha gente conoce a Andy Yorke y su banda Unbelievable Truth.

Hoy les rescatamos del olvido.

Suenan:

01. Stone (1997 – Stone EP)

02. Building (Shifty Disco Single)

03. Solved (1998 – Almost Here)

04. Dune Sea (BBC Live – Evening Session)

05. Circle (1998 – Settle Down/Dune Sea EP)

06. Agony (2000 – Sorrythankyou)

07. Live Without This (2001 – Misc. Music)

08. All For The Best – Thom Yorke feat. Andy Yorke (2009 – CIAO MY SHINING STAR)

09. Andy Yorke – One In A Million (2008 – Simple)

10. Finest Little Space (1998 – Almost Here)