Hot Chip lanzan su Late Night Tales y versionan a la Velvet

Hot Chip tienen su The Late Night Tales, la recomendable serie de compilaciones en las que los artistas protagonistas incluyen sus canciones favoritas además de una versión realizada por ellos mismos.

Por ellas han pasado Air, Fat Boy Slim, Belle & Sebastian, The Flaming Lips, MGMT y Friendly Fires, entre muchos otros.

Los últimos en sumarse han sido Hot Chip, incluyendo temas de bandas como Fever Ray, Nils Frahm, Christina Vantzou, Planningtorock o Suzanne Kraft, entre otros.

Escucharemos temas nuevos del grupo liderado Alexis Taylor, además de una versión del clásico de The Velvet Undergroud “Candy Says”.

Estas son las canciones del The Late Night Tales de Hot Chip:

01 Christina Vantzou – “At Dawn”

02 Hot Chip – “Nothing’s Changed”

03 Rhythm & Sound – “King In My Empire” [ft. Cornell Campbell]

04 Pale Blue – “Have You Passed Through This Night”

05 Suzanne Kraft – “Femme Cosmic”

06 Fever Ray – “To The Moon And Back”

07 PlanningToRock – “Much to Touch”

08 Charlotte Adigery – “1,618”

09 Mike Salta – “Hey Moloko”

10 Matthew Bourne – “Somewhere I Have Never Travelled”

11 Hot Chip – “Candy Says” (Velvet Underground cover)

12 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Who I Am & Why I Am Where”

13 About Group – “The Long Miles”

14 Beatrice Dillon –”Workaround Two”

15 Hot Chip – “Worlds Within Worlds”

16 Daniel Blumberg – “The Bomb”

17 Nils Frahm – “Ode”

18 Hot Chip – “None Of These Things”

19 Neil Taylor – “Finnegans Wake”