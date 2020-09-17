Suede anuncian amplio grandes éxitos (1992-2018)
Suede continúan muy activos desde que resucitaron hace algunos años. En los últimos tiempos han lanzado el gran The Blue Hour (Warner) su fantástica obra producido por Alan Moulder y con el acompañamiento de una orquesta dirigida por el teclista de la banda Neil Codling y el compositor Craig Armstrong. Han lanzado documental, reeditado álbumes como Head Music o anunciado giras (de momento pospuesta a 2021) por el aniversario de Coming Up. Las últimas semanas se han embarcado en la recuperación de conciertos históricos a través de su canal de Youtube en el que de momento hemos podido disfrutar tanto de Love & Poison, concierto de 1993 en el que a pesar de estar protagonizado por su primer álbum recién publicado, ya se presentaban canciones de su glorioso Dog Man Star y además, de su actuación en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres el 24 de marzo de 2010. Una vuelta a los escenarios tras su separación en 2003, para recaudar fondos para Teenage Cancer Trust tras la cuál decidieron volver a la actividad para regresar poco después con los estupendos Bloodsports (Warner, 2013) y Night Thoughts (Warner, 2016).
Ahora llega un nuevo lanzamiento, ‘Beautiful Ones: The Best of Suede 1992 – 2018’ un amplio recopilatorio de grandes éxitos que incluirá nada menos que cuatro CDs, dos con singles y otros dos, con sus caras B más populares.
Será publicado el próximo 2 de octubre. Viene en una edición en 4CD con un libro de 36 páginas que incluye fotos, imágenes de recuerdos y artículos promocionales (prestados por los fans). También está disponible como un set de vinilo blanco de 180g 6LP (que tiene la misma lista de pistas que el set de 4CD). Las fundas interiores en el paquete de vinilo incluyen fotos y recuerdos, etc.
Estas serán sus canciones de Beautiful Ones: Best of Suede 1992-2018 4CD set
CD 1
1. The Drowners
2. Metal Mickey
3. Animal Nitrate
4. So Young
5. Stay Together [long version]
6. We Are The Pigs
7. The Wild Ones
8. New Generation
9. Trash
10. Filmstar
11. Lazy
12. Beautiful Ones
13. Saturday Night
CD 2
1. Electricity
2. She’s In Fashion
3. Everything Will Flow
4. Can’t Get Enough
5. Obsessions
6. Barriers
7. It Starts And Ends With You
8. For The Strangers
9. Outsiders
10. Wastelands
11. Life Is Golden
12. The Invisibles
CD 3
1. To The Birds
2. My Insatiable One
3. He’s Dead
4. The Big Time
5. Pantomime Horse
6. Sleeping Pills
7. The Next Life
8. High Rising
9. My Dark Star
10. The Living Dead
11. Killing Of A Flashboy
12. Heroine
13. This Hollywood Life
14. The 2 of Us
15. The Asphalt World
16. Still Life
CD 4
1. Europe Is Our Playground [Sci-Fi Lullabies version]
2. She
3. By The Sea
4. He’s Gone
5. Indian Strings
6. Oceans
7. Snowblind
8. Sabotage
9. Sometimes I Feel I’ll Float Away
10. Pale Snow
11. I Don’t Know How To Reach You
12. Tightrope
13. As One
14. All The Wild Places
15. Flytipping
Al final saldrá la semana siguiente, el 9 de octubre.