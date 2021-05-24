The Smile (Thom Yorke y Jonny Grennwood) en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’
El universo Radiohead se mueve con la creación de esta nueva formación donde Thom Yorke y Jonny Grennwood se unen a Tom Skinner y Nigel Godrich.
The Smile decidieron presentarse dentro del marco de la edición online del Glastonbury 2021.
Suenan:
01. Skirting on the Surface
02. The Smoke
03. You Will Never Work in Television Again
04. Opposites
05. Panavision
06. Just Eyes and Mouth
07. We Dont Know What Tomorrow Brings
08. Thin Thin