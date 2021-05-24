The Smile
The Smile (Thom Yorke y Jonny Grennwood) en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

El universo Radiohead se mueve con la creación de esta nueva formación donde Thom Yorke y Jonny Grennwood se unen a Tom Skinner y Nigel Godrich.

The Smile decidieron presentarse dentro del marco de la edición online del Glastonbury 2021.

Suenan:

01. Skirting on the Surface

02. The Smoke

03. You Will Never Work in Television Again

04. Opposites

05. Panavision

06. Just Eyes and Mouth

07. We Dont Know What Tomorrow Brings

08. Thin Thin

