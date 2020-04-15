Arcade Fire nos hablan del que será su nuevo disco
Cuando se cumplen tres años desde que Arcade Fire entregaran el -no nos engañemos- discreto Everything Now empezamos a conocer los primeros datos de lo que podría ser su continuación.
Llevamos varias semanas en la que los canadienses van mostrando pequeños vídeos donde muestran pequeños extractos de sus nuevas canciones.
Estos días su cantante Win Butler cumplía 40 años y nos contaba a través del Instagram de la banda que el nuevo disco de Arcade Fire está en marcha, que llevaban dos meses en el estudio cuando llegó la crisis del coronavirus y tuvieron que interrumpir el proceso.
El vocalista, junto a su mujer y parte importante en el grupo Régine Chassagne, llevan dos años con el disco: “Régine y yo hemos estado escribiendo durante los últimos años, y estábamos a unos meses de grabar nuevo material cuando llegó el COVID-19… Hemos estado explorando muchos temas líricos y musicales que están misteriosamente relacionados con lo que está sucediendo ahora (de hecho tenemos una canción llamada Age of Anxiety escrita hace un año, por el amor de Dios, ja, ja). No hace falta decir que la composición se ha intensificado y que el trabajo está fluyendo… Es un desafío como siempre, y con el mismo propósito”.
“A pesar de que esta crisis pueda cambiar o destruir aspectos de la industria musical, creo que la música saldrá aún más fortalecida como una forma de arte. Nunca se ha sentido tan esencial, espiritual e irremplazable… como una iglesia que vive en el aire, entre el origen y tus oídos … Solo quiero que sepas, querido lector, que no te olvidamos. El mundo está experimentando un sufrimiento e incertidumbre increíbles. Ya conozco personas que han estado enfermas y han muerto, y espero que tú y tus seres queridos estéis bien”.
Post 1/3 April 13,2020 To the wonderful fans of @arcadefire ,??First of all, I’m sorry if at any time, I have taken for granted the incredible privilege it has been to perform for you and have you engage and listen to our music.??On the eve of my 40th birthday, I find myself reflecting on my last big birthday; turning 30 (both excellent times to reflect). We were in Austin completing vocals and finishing touches on “The Suburbs”. Will, Spike and I had been intensely working on the script that would become “Scenes from the Suburbs.” Trying to finish a record that was so intensely personal was overwhelming. I didn’t even have the energy to celebrate, but we still went to a little Tex Mex place (definitely my death row cuisine of choice?) I remember sitting in the fake leather booth, barely able to speak because of mental exhaustion, my true friends scattered all over the world and no where in sight, and thinking “It feels pretty great to be here at 30.” I was doing challenging work, with amazing band mates, making music I felt inspired by and driven to complete.??I’m happy to report that at 40, I’m still pretty much in the same zone!!
Post 3/3 @arcadefire For my part, I’m pouring my heart, soul and all of my precious time into the music and recording. (Not closing the door on doing some online performances, but it feels like many artists have that covered;) But talk to me in August when we are all climbing the walls…consider that a song request Radiohead ? ) ?When you listen to the music that’s coming (…eventually…not soon…if you don’t have patience by now, you definitely aren’t reading this), you will know what we were working on under quarantine.??Sending love and light! Take care of yourselves, friends, family and neighborhood. ?With unending love and respect,??Your pal, Win P.S. my fucking hands hurt, don’t remember how I used to do this
Mientras llegan las nuevas canciones de Arcade Fire, recordemos su portentoso directo: