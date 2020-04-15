Arcade Fire nos hablan del que será su nuevo disco

Cuando se cumplen tres años desde que Arcade Fire entregaran el -no nos engañemos- discreto Everything Now empezamos a conocer los primeros datos de lo que podría ser su continuación.

Llevamos varias semanas en la que los canadienses van mostrando pequeños vídeos donde muestran pequeños extractos de sus nuevas canciones.

Estos días su cantante Win Butler cumplía 40 años y nos contaba a través del Instagram de la banda que el nuevo disco de Arcade Fire está en marcha, que llevaban dos meses en el estudio cuando llegó la crisis del coronavirus y tuvieron que interrumpir el proceso.

El vocalista, junto a su mujer y parte importante en el grupo Régine Chassagne, llevan dos años con el disco: “Régine y yo hemos estado escribiendo durante los últimos años, y estábamos a unos meses de grabar nuevo material cuando llegó el COVID-19… Hemos estado explorando muchos temas líricos y musicales que están misteriosamente relacionados con lo que está sucediendo ahora (de hecho tenemos una canción llamada Age of Anxiety escrita hace un año, por el amor de Dios, ja, ja). No hace falta decir que la composición se ha intensificado y que el trabajo está fluyendo… Es un desafío como siempre, y con el mismo propósito”.

“A pesar de que esta crisis pueda cambiar o destruir aspectos de la industria musical, creo que la música saldrá aún más fortalecida como una forma de arte. Nunca se ha sentido tan esencial, espiritual e irremplazable… como una iglesia que vive en el aire, entre el origen y tus oídos … Solo quiero que sepas, querido lector, que no te olvidamos. El mundo está experimentando un sufrimiento e incertidumbre increíbles. Ya conozco personas que han estado enfermas y han muerto, y espero que tú y tus seres queridos estéis bien”.

Mientras llegan las nuevas canciones de Arcade Fire, recordemos su portentoso directo: