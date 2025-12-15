Homenaje a Foo Fighters (1995) en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

<a href='http://muzikalia.com/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aca5303c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://muzikalia.com/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aca5303c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

En 1995 Dave Grohl sorprendió al mundo con el primer disco de Foo Fighters.

Treinta años después lanzamos este homenaje donde participan doce bandas.

Suenan:

01. This Is a Call – The Whisper

02. I’ll Stick Around – ALPHAWAVES

03. Big Me – Roger Gascon

04. Alone + Easy Target – Lost Satellite

05. Good Grief – Ava Adore

06. Floaty – Niña de Fuego

07. Weenie Beenie – Barvituricos

08. Oh, George – Zelo

09. For All the Cows – Dramatics

10. X-Static – Surfer Comadreja

11. Wattershed – The Wasted Garage

12. Exhausted – Break The Senses

Fabricación de la pistola: Diana Rodríguez / Fotografía portada Vicent (Dramatics)