Foo Fighters
Homenaje a Foo Fighters (1995) en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

Redacción MZK

En 1995 Dave Grohl sorprendió al mundo con el primer disco de Foo Fighters.

Treinta años después lanzamos este homenaje donde participan doce bandas.

Suenan:

01. This Is a Call – The Whisper
02. I’ll Stick Around – ALPHAWAVES
03. Big Me – Roger Gascon
04. Alone + Easy Target – Lost Satellite
05. Good Grief – Ava Adore
06. Floaty – Niña de Fuego
07. Weenie Beenie – Barvituricos
08. Oh, George – Zelo
09. For All the Cows – Dramatics
10. X-Static – Surfer Comadreja
11. Wattershed – The Wasted Garage
12. Exhausted – Break The Senses

Fabricación de la pistola: Diana Rodríguez / Fotografía portada Vicent (Dramatics)

