Simple Minds reeditan su disco más exitoso por su 40 aniversario
Simple Minds celebran por todo lo alto el 40 aniversario de Once Upon a Time, su álbum más exitoso, con una edición Super Deluxe que ha visto la luz hoy mismo.
Publicado originalmente en 1985, el disco fue un bombazo: vendió dos millones de copias en solo dos meses, llegó al número uno en Reino Unido y se coló en el top 10 de Estados Unidos. Con la producción de Jimmy Iovine y Bob Clearmountain, y el icónico diseño visual de Anton Corbijn, el álbum se convirtió en todo un símbolo de los años 80.
Tras el éxito del single «Don’t You (Forget About Me)» —que recientemente superó los mil millones de reproducciones en Spotify—, Once Upon a Time consolidó a los escoceses en la cima del pop-rock mundial. Para presentarlo, se embarcaron en una gira de 15 meses que los llevó por medio planeta, con conciertos épicos en lugares como Ibrox, Milton Keynes Bowl y el festival Torhout-Werchter.
Esta nueva edición de cinco CDs recupera el álbum original, rarezas, remezclas, caras B y el mítico directo «Live in The City of Light», además de un libreto de 36 páginas con fotos inéditas y entrevistas a Jim Kerr y Charlie Burchill. Un auténtico festín que incluye temazos como «Alive and Kicking», «All the Things She Said», «Sanctify Yourself» y «Ghost Dancing», que marcaron el salto definitivo del grupo al estrellato internacional.
Este es el contenido de la Super Deluxe Edition de Once Upon a Time de Simple Minds
DISC ONE: Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time
All The Things She Said
Ghost Dancing
Alive And Kicking
Oh Jungleland
I Wish You Were Here
Sanctify Yourself
Come A Long Way
DISC TWO: B-Sides / Mixes
Don’t You (Forget About Me) – 7″ Single
A Brass Band in African Chimes – 7″ Single
Don’t You (Forget About Me) – 12″ Single
A Brass Band in African Chimes – – Extended Version
Alive And Kicking – Edit
Alive And Kicking – Instrumental
Up On the Catwalk – Live (Barrowlands, Ballroom, Glasgow: 5th January 1985
Alive And Kicking – 7″ Remix / Edit
Alive And Kicking – 12″ Remix
Alive And Kicking – Kevorkian 12″ Remix
Sanctify Yourself – Edit
Sanctify Yourself – Instrumental
Sanctify Yourself – Alternative Edit
DISC THREE: B-Sides / Extended Mixes
Street Hassle – Live – Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985
Love Song –Live – Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985
Sanctify Yourself – Extended Mix
Sanctify Yourself – Dub Version
All The Things She Said – Edit
Promised You a Miracle – US Remix
All The Things She Said – Extended Version
Don’t You (Forget About Me) – Live- Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985
Ghost Dancing – 12″ Remix
Ghost Dancing – Instrumental
Oh Jungleland – 12″ Remix
Oh Jungleland – Instrumental
DISC FOUR: Live In the City of Light – Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986
Ghost Dancing
Big Sleep
Waterfront
Promised You a Miracle
Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)
Oh Jungleland
Alive And Kicking
DISC FIVE: Live In the City of Light – Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986
Don’t You (Forget About Me)
Once Upon a Time
Book Of Brilliant Things
East At Easter
Sanctify Yourself
Love Song / Sun City / Dance to The Music
New Gold Dream