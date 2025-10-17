Simple Minds reeditan su disco más exitoso por su 40 aniversario

<a href='http://muzikalia.com/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aca5303c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://muzikalia.com/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aca5303c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Simple Minds celebran por todo lo alto el 40 aniversario de Once Upon a Time, su álbum más exitoso, con una edición Super Deluxe que ha visto la luz hoy mismo.

Publicado originalmente en 1985, el disco fue un bombazo: vendió dos millones de copias en solo dos meses, llegó al número uno en Reino Unido y se coló en el top 10 de Estados Unidos. Con la producción de Jimmy Iovine y Bob Clearmountain, y el icónico diseño visual de Anton Corbijn, el álbum se convirtió en todo un símbolo de los años 80.

Tras el éxito del single «Don’t You (Forget About Me)» —que recientemente superó los mil millones de reproducciones en Spotify—, Once Upon a Time consolidó a los escoceses en la cima del pop-rock mundial. Para presentarlo, se embarcaron en una gira de 15 meses que los llevó por medio planeta, con conciertos épicos en lugares como Ibrox, Milton Keynes Bowl y el festival Torhout-Werchter.

Esta nueva edición de cinco CDs recupera el álbum original, rarezas, remezclas, caras B y el mítico directo «Live in The City of Light», además de un libreto de 36 páginas con fotos inéditas y entrevistas a Jim Kerr y Charlie Burchill. Un auténtico festín que incluye temazos como «Alive and Kicking», «All the Things She Said», «Sanctify Yourself» y «Ghost Dancing», que marcaron el salto definitivo del grupo al estrellato internacional.

Este es el contenido de la Super Deluxe Edition de Once Upon a Time de Simple Minds

DISC ONE: Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time

All The Things She Said

Ghost Dancing

Alive And Kicking

Oh Jungleland

I Wish You Were Here

Sanctify Yourself

Come A Long Way

DISC TWO: B-Sides / Mixes

Don’t You (Forget About Me) – 7″ Single

A Brass Band in African Chimes – 7″ Single

Don’t You (Forget About Me) – 12″ Single

A Brass Band in African Chimes – – Extended Version

Alive And Kicking – Edit

Alive And Kicking – Instrumental

Up On the Catwalk – Live (Barrowlands, Ballroom, Glasgow: 5th January 1985

Alive And Kicking – 7″ Remix / Edit

Alive And Kicking – 12″ Remix

Alive And Kicking – Kevorkian 12″ Remix

Sanctify Yourself – Edit

Sanctify Yourself – Instrumental

Sanctify Yourself – Alternative Edit

DISC THREE: B-Sides / Extended Mixes

Street Hassle – Live – Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Love Song –Live – Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Sanctify Yourself – Extended Mix

Sanctify Yourself – Dub Version

All The Things She Said – Edit

Promised You a Miracle – US Remix

All The Things She Said – Extended Version

Don’t You (Forget About Me) – Live- Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Ghost Dancing – 12″ Remix

Ghost Dancing – Instrumental

Oh Jungleland – 12″ Remix

Oh Jungleland – Instrumental

DISC FOUR: Live In the City of Light – Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986

Ghost Dancing

Big Sleep

Waterfront

Promised You a Miracle

Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)

Oh Jungleland

Alive And Kicking

DISC FIVE: Live In the City of Light – Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986

Don’t You (Forget About Me)

Once Upon a Time

Book Of Brilliant Things

East At Easter

Sanctify Yourself

Love Song / Sun City / Dance to The Music

New Gold Dream

Escucha la Super Deluxe Edition de Once Upon a Time de Simple Minds