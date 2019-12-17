MGMT estrenan un nuevo single
MGMT están de estreno. La banda de Andrew VanWyngarden y Ben Goldwasser nos sorprendieron con el nuevo aire de su producción, un Little Dark Age que fue una de las sensaciones de 2018. Un disco con el que retomaban el carácter de sus primeras obras y a su vez, dotaban su discurso de un tono retro de lo más apetecible de marcado carácter ochentero, gracias a la labor de Patrick Wimberly de Chairlift y Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips).
De cara a 2020 tendremos nuevo material de MGMT que anticipan con “In The Afternoon”, una canción de tono oscuro que sigue la estela de su último trabajo y que será editada en vinilo de 12? con la cara B “As You Move Through the World”.
El single ve la luz para celebrar que el grupo estrena su propio sello, con el que irán publicando sus nuevos álbumes. Así lo cuentan en redes:
Hi Friends, Here are two new things we recorded in November 2019, “In The Afternoon” and “As You Move Through The World.” This is the first ever totally independent release for MGMT. A d.i.y. affair all the way down to the video! As usual and by design these songs may discompose emotionally sensitive constitutions. Please consume with caution. You can enjoy “In The Afternoon” either by listening or watching the video. Both songs will appear on a limited edition 12” single which you can pre-order today! This 12” single is only available via MGMT’s online store and will NOT be available at retail. Pre-ordering the 12” will give you an instant digital download of “In The Afternoon” and a download of “As You Move Through The World” when the 12” arrives in late March 2020 (estimated delivery). There is also an exclusive t-shirt available with purchase of the 12” single. All links in our bio! love and kittens, MGMT
