MGMT estrenan un nuevo single

MGMT están de estreno. La banda de Andrew VanWyngarden y Ben Goldwasser nos sorprendieron con el nuevo aire de su producción, un Little Dark Age que fue una de las sensaciones de 2018. Un disco con el que retomaban el carácter de sus primeras obras y a su vez, dotaban su discurso de un tono retro de lo más apetecible de marcado carácter ochentero, gracias a la labor de Patrick Wimberly de Chairlift y Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips).

De cara a 2020 tendremos nuevo material de MGMT que anticipan con “In The Afternoon”, una canción de tono oscuro que sigue la estela de su último trabajo y que será editada en vinilo de 12? con la cara B “As You Move Through the World”.

El single ve la luz para celebrar que el grupo estrena su propio sello, con el que irán publicando sus nuevos álbumes. Así lo cuentan en redes:

Escucha lo nuevo de MGMT: